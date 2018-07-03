How to keep pets safe during Fourth of July festivities in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is sharing pet safety tips for owners to think about while they are celebrating the fourth of July in Bexar County.

Officials said the pops, whizzes and booms from fireworks can frighten pets, causing them to possibly run off.

ACS is reminding the community to have pets microchipped and suggests keeping the furry loved ones inside during Fourth festivities.

“There are several different options to help with noise phobias. Some of them are over the counter, natural products. Others are more hardcore and medications that we use for the ones with extreme phobias,” Susan Nelson, a clinical professor in clinical sciences, said.

Even if a pet is calm, experts are warning owners they should never be outside when fireworks are popping in the area.

Experts said dogs may try to retrieve fireworks once they are lit or grab what’s left of fireworks once they’ve gone off.

The experts recommend that owners ask their local veterinarian about a variety of remedies available to soothe their pet’s nerves.

To learn more, click on the video below from Animal Care Services.

