CPS Energy offers tips to save energy during cold front

SAN ANTONIO - As the fall weather and cold fronts start rolling into San Antonio, people are likely to turn up their thermostats to heat up their homes.

This likely isn't the coldest weather Alamo City will get this year but it's a good time to start thinking about energy-saving practices ahead of the weather change.

CPS Energy offers the following tips for staying warm while conserving energy:

Have your heating system inspected by a licensed and bonded professional

Keep thermostat set between 68 and 70 degrees

Wear warm, comfortable clothing to help you stay comfortable indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat

Run ceiling fans in reverse to help push down warm air near the ceiling

Safety tips for heating, provided by CPS Energy:

Never use a stove/oven as a space heater

Test to verify you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level

Test or install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside sleeping areas

Keep flammable liquids and spray cans at least 3 feet from heating equipment

When using a natural gas space heater, leave a window open a couple of inches for proper ventilation

For additional safety tips, please visit: cpsenergy.com/safety

