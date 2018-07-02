How to save money on energy bills in triple-digit heat

CPS Energy is providing tips for energy conservation ahead of the 100-degree weather expected in San Antonio.
High-demand hours for energy can lead to higher utility bills and more strain on the power grid.
Typically, CPS Energy sees a spike in electric consumption between 3 and 7 p.m. when area temperatures reach their highest and most people are returning home from work, according to a press release.
To conserve energy, CPS Energy suggests:
- Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to a higher temperature when no one is home.
- If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
- Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shutoff from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours or the hours specified in the conservation appeal.
- Businesses should minimize the use of electricity lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
