How to save money on energy bills in triple-digit heat

CPS Energy is providing tips for energy conservation ahead of the 100-degree weather expected in San Antonio.

High-demand hours for energy can lead to higher utility bills and more strain on the power grid.

Typically, CPS Energy sees a spike in electric consumption between 3 and 7 p.m. when area temperatures reach their highest and most people are returning home from work, according to a press release.

To conserve energy, CPS Energy suggests:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to a higher temperature when no one is home.

If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shutoff from 4 to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours or the hours specified in the conservation appeal.

Businesses should minimize the use of electricity lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

