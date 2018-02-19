How to tell if you're being catfished

SAN ANTONIO - Catfishing is when someone pretends to be someone else online, stealing a real person’s photos and claiming they’re that person.

Usually, a catfish will use social media or dating websites to pursue romantic relationships.

Victims of catfishing are caught on both sides, the people the catfish are pursuing and the people who catfish steal photos from.

If you think you might be the victim of a catfish scheme, use Google’s reverse image search to see if someone might be stealing your photos.

This isn’t a foolproof way to identify whether you might have been catfished but it’s a good start.

View the Google image search tool here.

Other indications you might be the victim of a catfish scheme, according to eHarmony:

Too good to be true photos - model vibes? Use that reverse image search. Too good to be true life - part-time pilot, a brain surgeon, enjoys running marathons. No photos or webcam. Saying exactly what you want to hear. Too serious, too soon. Asking for money. Very low Facebook friend count. Traumatic life events. Excuses, excuses, excuses. Trust your gut.

That age-old adage, “If it’s too good to be true it probably is,” rings true for catfish schemes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.