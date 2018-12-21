How will San Antonians be affected by government shutdown?

SAN ANTONIO - Affected by government shutdown
- Be sure to use the restroom before heading to the San Antonio Missions. Mission Concepción, Mission San José, Mission San Juan and Mission Espada grounds will remain open, but restroom, tour guide facilities and park rangers will temporarily be out of service if the government shuts down. The Alamo, however, is not government owned and will not be affected.
- Mail could arrive much slower than usual and gifts won't be sent right away because post offices could also be shutdown.
- New homeowners may have to wait to move in if they are waiting for their Federal House Administration loan.
- Small business owners may have to wait for federally assisted loans.
Not affected
- Holiday travels at the airport should not be affected.
- Military and border security should remain in full effect throughout a possible government shutdown.
- Social Security checks should come in as usual.
