Hulk smash! Lou Ferrigno sworn in as honorary BCSO deputy

Lou Ferrigno, the actor made famous by portraying the Hulk in the 1977-1982 television series is now an honorary Bexar County Sheriff's deputy.

He was sworn in Friday morning by Sheriff Javier Salazar and presented with a Tricentennial BCSO badge inscribed "Hulk."

Salazar recalled watching "The Hulk" show as a kid while wearing his favorite pair of corduroy jeans, which his mother had cut and shredded to look like the character's signature clothing.

Ferrigno, who has received honorary deputy status in other counties in Texas and California, said he takes his role seriously to protect life and property in San Antonio.

Ferrigno is in San Antonio for this weekend's Alamo City Comic Con.

