Human remains found in trash bag in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Land surveyors found human remains in a trash bag on an estate in Atascosa County Wednesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.

The remains were found around 1 p.m. on land near East Gates Valley Road, two miles north of Poteet near Highway 16.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said the remains are believed to have been on the land for months to possibly a year.

Soward said an investigation is underway into how the remains got on the property and there is no indication whether the remains were those of a man or woman.

The human remains were taken to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The owner of the land was contacted by sheriff’s officials and roads leading into the property have been closed while deputies investigate.

