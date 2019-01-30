Human skeletal remains found by utility crew in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A utility crew working in New Braunfels found human skeletal remains Tuesday afternoon, New Braunfels police said.

The remains were found in the area of FM 1044 and Green Valley Road.

Police said the remains are those of an adult human but there's no indication about the person's age or gender or how the person died.

Traffic on Green Valley Road between FM 1044 and Ron Road will be closed for most of the day Wednesday as police investigate. Traffic will be diverted down Ron Road to Morningside Drive.

