Hummer, Dodge, Lexus up for grabs at San Antonio police auction

SAN ANTONIO - A number of luxury vehicles are up for grabs Wednesday at the San Antonio Police Department's vehicle auction.

The auction will be held at Growden Pound at 3625 Growden Road at 6 p.m.

Among the vehicles up for auction are a 2010 GMC truck, a 2001 Lexus sedan, a 2006 Hummer H3 and a Lincoln MKS.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST

Bidders must register before the start of the sale. Interested individuals can register and view the cars before the start of the sale from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. according to the city's website.

Those bidding on vehicles can pay by cash, check or credit card; however, American Express is not accepted.

The vehicles must be paid for by 7 p.m. and may be picked up on Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

