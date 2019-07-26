Hundreds attend funeral of Korean War POW in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Hundreds of people attended a funeral Friday in Kerrville for Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler, who was taken as a prisoner of war in North Korea in 1951 and died a few weeks later.

Bulter's remains were returned to San Antonio this week, more than half a century after his family was told about his death.

For decades, the family believed his remains would not be returned.

Butler's remains were among 55 presumed Americans turned over after President Trump's 2018 summit with Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Watch more about what the family had to say upon Butler's return in the video above, or click here if the video doesn't show.

The service is being held at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville and will be followed by burial with full military honors at Nichols Cemetery in Kerrville.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.