Hundreds attend interfaith vigil in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - An interfaith vigil held in El Paso on Sunday drew hundreds of people.

The event, which featured speakers from various backgrounds and cultures, was a picture of the diverse border city. The event took place at Ponder Park, a few blocks from where a gunman opened fire on an unsuspecting community, killing 20 and injuring more.

Authorities believe the gunman was motivated by a hate of Hispanics and immigrants. El Paso leaders countered the hate with a message of unity.

“Let us bear witness. Let us show the world El Paso, in the days ahead, in the months ahead – let us show them why we love this place,” one Catholic leader said. “Let us show them why we love our neighbors on both sides of this river."

