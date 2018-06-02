Hundreds wear orange to local rally to bring awareness to gun violence

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of moms, students and local leaders wore orange to a community rally Saturday to raise awareness about and speak out against gun violence.

The San Antonio chapter of Moms Demand Action said the event isn’t an anti-gun or pro-gun event, but an event to get people to talk about preventing gun violence.

“When we are at the point in our country when children are so young that we are giving them stickers to reward them during lockdown drills that’s when you realize systematically as a whole we are failing our children," said Becca DeFelice of Moms Demand Action.

Several nonprofits, political leaders and parents took the stage at the rally of the event.

Here are several gun facts provided by the nonprofit Gun Sense:

On an average day, 96 Americans are killed with guns

Seven children and teens are killed with guns in the U.S. on an average day

In an average month, 50 women are shot to death by intimate partners in the U.S.

The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of the woman being killed by five times

Texas leads the nation in number of children killed or injured each year by guns

609 Texas children are killed or injured by guns each year

200,000 children are estimated to live in homes with loaded, unlocked firearms accessible to them

Eight women a month are killed by gun in domestic violence situations in Texas

