'Enough is enough': Call to action march aimed at stopping East Side violence

SAN ANTONIO - “Enough is enough.” That’s the main message behind a call to action march happening at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The march is expected to kick off at 7 p.m. at the corner of Hays and Lockhart streets, where three people were shot last Tuesday, including a 20- and 16-year-old who were killed.

The event is organized by local pastor Jimmy Robles with Last Chance Ministries, who is hoping to save local youth from violence and death.

“It’s like a constant battle,” said Robles, frustrated by news of recent shooting deaths like many times before.

“It's like, the violence takes place, shootings take place and then leaders in the community come out and do something. I believe that we just need more consistency,” Robles said.

Robles is expecting a crowd of hundreds of people for Tuesday night’s march. A lot of them are grieving family members and former gang members. Most of them will be holding signs and chanting: “End the violence and stop the silence” and “Enough is enough” and “Unity and love equals Jesus.”

Claudia Vargas is marching with hopes she won’t become a grieving mother. She said that her 18-year-old son's actions have already brought her close to losing her children and her own life.

“Three years ago, they shot my apartment and I was there with my kids, and they shot through the rooms. One hit the window and on my bedside. It almost hit me,” Vargas said.

Robles is offering those close to violent situations the opportunity to redirect their energies.

“I have a boxing gym. I really would like to actually challenge them, but maybe I talk to the city and say, ‘Put your guns down and pick up the gloves,’” he said.

San Antonio police are still looking for information on the recent shootings in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

