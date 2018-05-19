Hundreds fill Alamo Plaza to honor fallen firefighter, Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO - Friday marked one year since San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem was killed in the line of duty in the Ingram Square shopping center fire.

A candlelight vigil at Alamo Plaza honoring Deem brought out heavy emotion among the attendees.

Deem died while fighting a fire at the Spartan Box Gym in the Ingram Square shopping center.

Firefighters said 300 candles were handed out during the vigil, with some candles taken by family members, loved ones, colleagues and some even taken by people that Deem didn't even know.

Also in the audience was Deem's nephew, Ray Garcia, who knew the six-year veteran to be more like a father.

“My dad wasn't always there, but (Deem) was someone who was always there,” Garcia said. “They (Deem and Garcia’s aunt) taught me how to play basketball, would take me for walks because they didn't have a car. Those were two people who I knew really struggled and made the best of what they had.”

Deem’s work family also proved to have him in their hearts. Among the dozens of first responders who showed up was Kris Dean, who unveiled a portrait she painted in Deem’s honor.

“I'm just glad that I'm able to do this artwork and honor this department,” Dean said.

