Hundreds of grams of meth seized after executing arrest warrant on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, investigators said they found about 550 grams of methamphetamine under a kitchen sink in a house on the city's West Side.

Authorities said the drugs belonged to Reynaldo Acosta Martinez, who lives in the house in the 1000 block of Romero.

KSAT12 tracked crime within a quarter-mile radius of the house. Since the beginning of this year, there have been nine thefts, four drug violations and two other violent crimes.

Federal court documents state Acosta-Martinez led officials to his house after he was busted with Daisy Madiedo while trying to sell drugs to Crystal Wescott.

Bexar County deputies and a Drug Enforcement Agency officer were searching for Wescott, who was wanted on a previous warrant.

They followed her to a parking lot not too far from the home on Romero. That's where Wescott met up with Madiedo and Acosta-Martinez.

Federal officials ended up arresting all three. A canine helped discover three bundles of meth in the car’s front floor board.

A search of Madiedo's house in Spring Branch uncovered two more bundles of meth.

Officials said Madiedo told them all the meth bundles came from her husband, who lives in Mexico.

All three suspects are still being held until their next federal court hearings.

Here’s what people who live on the 1000 block of Romero, where some of the meth was found, are saying.

Jose Jiminez:

“That's their life if they want to be doing that, but don't bring it around people around here.”

“I'm surprised because I’ve lived here all my life, (and) I never heard about meth around here."

Amelia Araiza:

“I wouldn't be surprised if they found drugs, guns, cocaine or anything ... Since I was little, I've seen it all.”

