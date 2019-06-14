Hundreds of SA businesswomen taking part in Girl Power Hour

SAN ANTONIO - A local networking organization has quickly grown in popularity, and it's all to empower women.

Girl Power Hour was the idea of Chloe Adams. After she got out of college she attended some local networking events, but never felt too comfortable.

"I was going to other networking events for younger professionsals and couldn't even meet other women, because it was just guys hitting on me," Adams said.

She soon decided that professional women in San Antonio needed their own space and that is when Girl Power Hour was created with the help of co-founder Erynn Haskins.

"I came on around the third mixer and so I was really trying to get out and meet more like minded women," Haskins said. "I wanted to be a part of an organization of women that I could share experiences with and kind of meet new women."

During the first get-together only six women attended, but by the fourth month more than 200 women were attending the gatherings.

"Watching it come together and seeing how beneficial it was for women in the community and the women that were attending was very empowering," Adams said.

Currently, Girl Power Hour has bi-monthly mixers that include a speaker from the community, panel discussions and some of the women who attend also get the chance to speak about their own businesses and what they offer.

"It empowers women in my opinion just by you know offering resources, mentorship opportunities especially development, as far as, professionally, personally and we also help small business owners in the community," Haskins said.

The next Girl Power Hour event is held on June 19. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.