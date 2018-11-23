Hunters find body of missing Fredericksburg woman, officials say

GILLESPIE COUNTY - A 43-year-old Fredericksburg woman reported missing by her mother nearly a week ago was found dead Friday morning by hunters.

Officials with the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office said the body of Martha Christia Garza was found on an undisclosed property in the Pecan Creek area near Fredericksburg, Texas.

The Sheriff's Office had asked the public's help Monday in providing any information regarding Garza's whereabouts. They said Garza was last seen Saturday night and her mother reported her missing the following day.

Garza's purse and medications were left at her home but her cellphone was not found. Officials said Garza may have left her home with a man identified as Porfirio Hernandez Gonzalez.

Officials said the missing person case has now turned into a homicide that is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

