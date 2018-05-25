Husband 'in shock' after wife's fatal stabbing; wife's son charged with murder

SAN ANTONIO - The husband of a woman who police said was stabbed to death by her son inside their home on the near Northwest side said he's in shock about the slaying.

The man, who didn't reveal his name, spoke to KSAT 12 News off-camera about the death of Leticia Barnett, 54.

Police responded to the man's 911 call around 8 p.m. Thursday, and found Barnett suffering from several stab wounds to her neck. She died before paramedics could take her to a hospital.

Officers arrested Barnett's 29-year-old son, Ivan Rafael Castro, at the home in the 2100 block of West Kings Highway.

Outside the home Friday morning, a man who identified himself as Barnett's husband of four years, said he is dumbfounded by the murder.

He declined to speak on camera, but did say he was home at the time of the incident doing some work outdoors.

The man said Castro, his stepson, suddenly walked up to him with blood on his clothing.

He said Castro told him something that made him rush inside the home, where he found his wife gravely wounded.

The husband said Barnett had been helping her son financially, and that Castro had moved in with the couple while he got back on his feet.

Barnett's husband said he has no idea what may have happened to trigger the violence.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Castro was arrested on a murder charge. As of late Friday morning, he was still being processed into the Bexar County Jail.

