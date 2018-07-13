Husband of Wilson County woman strangled to death in 2009 arrested

WILSON COUNTY, Texas - The husband of a Wilson County woman who was found strangled to death in 2009 in her La Vernia home has been arrested in connection with her slaying.

KSAT 12 confirmed that Gary Frank Clark was taken into custody and charged with murder in the death of his wife, Sylvia Perez Clark.

The arrest comes almost nine years to the day that Sylvia Clark died, on July 19, 2009. Clark was 50 years old at the time of her death.

Wilson County investigators and Texas Rangers worked together to arrest Gary Clark at his home Thursday.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt told KSAT a grand jury indicted Gary Clark on murder charges.

Authorities said Gary Clark called 911 on the date of his wife’s death and said he found her body on the hallway floor.

According to Texas DPS records, Gary Clark was the last person to see Sylvia Clark alive and told authorities he had just returned home from a trip to San Antonio when he discovered her body.

Investigators said she had been strangled and had bruises all over her body. An autopsy determined her manner of death was homicide.

Tackitt told KSAT on Friday that Gary Clark was the number one person of interest from the beginning

Tackitt said they had evidence but had not been able to connect it to make an arrest.

A Texas Ranger cold case investigator was recently able to help Wilson County authorities piece the case together, Tackitt said.

