Gymboree closing; Hyundai, Kia issue recall; bill introduced to combat caller ID spoofing

SAN ANTONIO - Add Gymboree to the list of retailers going out of business. The children’s clothing store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a second time and is closing all of its 800-plus Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores.

Three Gymboree stores operate locally with locations at North Star Mall, Huebner Oaks, and the Village at Stone Oak. The five Crazy 8 stores are at Alamo Quarry Market, Bandera Pointe, Ingram Park Mall, the Village at Stone Oak and South Park Mall.

Shoppers can expect going-out-of business sales soon, although no specific plans have been announced. Gift cards should be used as soon as possible, as the court allowed the company to honor them for 30 days.

Despite the government shutdown, Hyundai and Kia are going ahead with a recall of 168,000 vehicles because of a risk of engine fires.

The recall is to fix a fuel pipe problem that stems from improper repairs during previous recalls.

Officials with both Hyundai and Kia, which are owned by the same parent company, said they will send notices to owners of the recalled vehicles.

The fuel injector pipe recall covers some 2011-2014 Kia Optima cars, 2012 and 2014 Sorrento SUVs, and 2011-2013 Sportage SUVs, all with 2-liter and 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines. Also covered are many 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata cars and 2013 and 2014 Santa Fe Sport SUVs.

Normally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration oversees recalls, but the agency is mostly closed due to the partial government shutdown.

Hello, ID caller-spoofing relief.

A bill filed in the U.S. Senate seeks to address the growing, annoying problem of spoofed robocalls. That’s where the caller manipulates the caller ID screen to hide the caller’s true identity. The most recent spoofing involves making phone calls appear to come from your neighbor.

The bill would require the phone companies to implement authentication technology to help stop the spoofing. The phone companies have been working on a solution, but it has yet to be implemented.

In the meantime, consumers try to cut down on unwanted calls by using a call-blocking app and listing numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry. That registry is not available during the government shutdown.

