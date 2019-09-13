I-10 eastbound at WW White reopens; 18-wheeler leaking fuel, officials say

At least one lane of eastbound Interstate 10 at W.W. White Road is open due to an 18-wheeler crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The truck is up against a concrete barrier and officials believe the 18-wheeler is leaking fuel onto the roadway.

Delays are expected and TXDOT is asking motorists to avoid the area.

