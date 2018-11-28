I-35 SB to close overnight in Schertz

Construction crews will close all of the southbound lanes of I-35 at FM 1103 overnight. The closure is expected to start at 8:30 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Crews contracted by the Texas Department of Transportation are rebuilding the bridge over I-35. The $7.2 million project will expand the bridge to five lanes plus add U-turn bridges. The project is slated for completion next summer.

CLOSURE REMINDER: We'll be closing portions of I-35 tomorrow (Wed. 11/28) during the day & night for #construction. One southbound frontage road lane closed 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Exit 182 & all southbound mainlanes closed 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. (Thurs.) at FM 1103 intersection. pic.twitter.com/6NviJvMSEH — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) November 27, 2018

