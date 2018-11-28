News

I-35 SB to close overnight in Schertz

Southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed at FM 1103 intersection

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Source: TxDOT San Antonio/Twitter

Construction crews will close all of the southbound lanes of I-35 at FM 1103 overnight. The closure is expected to start at 8:30 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Crews contracted by the Texas Department of Transportation are rebuilding the bridge over I-35. The $7.2 million project will expand the bridge to five lanes plus add U-turn bridges. The project is slated for completion next summer.

