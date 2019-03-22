I-35 to close Tuesday night at FM 1103 in Cibolo

CIBOLO, Texas - Interstate 35 will close in both directions late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning in Cibolo.

The interstate will closed at FM 1103 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The closure will allow contractors to pour the bridge deck on the main span of the new FM 1103 bridge, TxDOT said.

The existing FM 1103 bridge will also be closed during this time.

TxDOT advises drivers to plan alternate routes during this time.

