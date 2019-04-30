'I knew that was my son': Baby King Jay's father speaks from prison

SAN ANTONIO - The body of Martin Gonzales' 8-month-old son, Baby King Jay Davila, was found buried in a shallow grave in January.

Baby King Jay had been living with Gonzales' estranged wife, Jasmine Gonzales, and her lover, Christopher Davila, when the baby died.

Davila initially told police that the child was in his car when it was stolen, but later admitted that he buried the infant in a shallow grave.

Davila claimed that Baby King Jay suffered fatal injuries when he fell from a bed at the couple's home.

Davila is jailed awaiting trial on charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

Speaking from prison where he is serving time on unrelated assault and drug charges, Martin Gonzales said that he was devastated when he learned of his son' death.

"It was just hard, just hard," Gonzales said choking back tears.

During a bond reduction hearing for Davila in April, Jasmine Gonzales admitted that the baby was not Christopher Davila's child.

At the time Baby King Jay was supposedly taken in the stolen car, Davila told authorities that the baby was his son.

"She knew in her heart that that was my son," Martin Gonzales said. "I knew that was my son -- nobody had to tell me. For somebody to take your son from you, it's kinda hard.

"Even though I never met my son, I love my son."

Love, Gonzales said, is not a word that he uses when he talks about his son's mother.

"I don't want no contact with her," he said. "I can’t forgive her -- not yet."

Asked if he would seek out Christopher Davila when he gets out of prison, Gonzales said, "I'm gonna leave that to God because his revenge is more than mine. When I get out, I want to support whatever foundation that helps kids."

During the interview Gonzales, sang a song that he said he penned while in prison in memory of Baby King Jay.

"Teardrops from a gangster, teardrops for my little king," he sang. "Teardrops falling down my eyes, just wishing this could be a dream."

Gonzales said the song "was made from pain. That was made from pain, that one."

You can hear Gonzales sing the song in the video below:

