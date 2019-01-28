'I think a lot more women were engaged,' new District Judge Mary Lou Alvarez says

SAN ANTONIO - In Congress, courtrooms, businesses and so many other industries, women are taking control.

In Bexar County there are more than 24 judges who are women, and the civil district courts have the most at 10.

One of those judges is newly elected 45th Civil District Court Judge Mary Lou Alvarez.

A single mother of two and the daughter of migrant workers, Alvarez has worked hard to get to where she is now.

"I think a lot more women were engaged and part of the process, stepping up themselves to say yes I can do this job," Alvarez said. "I'm excited to be part of what the community wanted."

Alvarez feels now more than ever more a responsibility to continue to not only live up to voter expectations but to be a positive role model to her kids and the community.

"My goals are to make sure that justice without exception is what prevails in the 45th district court, and then I just want to be a good public servant and a faithful leader," Alvarez said.

Her advice for other single mothers and young women is -- "Just do it."

The Year of the Women series is all about highlighting some women in our area who are doing great things, helping others and inspiring many. Also we will be talking with organizations who are providing services and doing more to help women and young women in San Antonio and our surrrounding areas.

