Ice ice alligator? Reptiles surviving cold weather with bizarre survival tactic

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC - Rescue alligators at Shallotte River Swamp Park are surviving the freezing temps by sticking their noses out of the water as their swamp ices over.

The park posted a video on its YouTube page showing the bizarre survival tactic on Sunday.

The alligators can’t be released back into the wild because they were all previously in captivity, the video’s narrator said.

Alligators can live in water at a temperature as low as 40 degrees — any lower and the reptiles enter a state of brumation.

This is where a reptile’s metabolism slows down dramatically and it will go into a lethargic state, according to a blog post on the park's website.

Check out a video of the icy alligators below:

