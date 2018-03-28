Homeland Security investigating after several people found in truck on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Homeland Security Investigations' San Antonio division is investigating a possible human smuggling incident after several people were found in a truck on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the 3800 block of Nogalitos Street around 6 p.m. to assist authorities in treating a use of force incident. There, SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington said they encountered several individuals, one of whom was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening medical condition.

Others were taken to a hospital for observation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Nina Pruneda released the following statement:

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio Division is working an enforcement action this evening related to the possibility of human smuggling. At this time, HSI special agents continue to gather information and collect evidence from the scene and those apprehended. The individuals discovered in this enforcement action are being medically checked. No further details can be provided since the situation remains fluid.

