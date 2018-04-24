Ice pops recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Thousands of cases of ice pops are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The ice pops were sold under the brand names “Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops" and "Sugar Free Twin Pops.”

The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops have a UPC code of 0-74534-84200-9, with lot codes of D09418A through D10018B. The Sugar Free Pops have the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and with lot codes D09318A through D10018B.

The ice pops were distributed to retail grocers and distributors in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration describes the dangers of Listeria on its website:

"Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

