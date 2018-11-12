Iconic Mexican singer Juan Gabriel not alive despite rumor he faked death

SAN ANTONIO - An apparent ex-manager of the legendary Mexican singer and entertainer Juan Gabriel claims he faked his own death to escape publicity.

One of Gabriel's sons, Ivan Aguilera, however, told TMZ on Monday that the rumor is completely false and his dad is dead.

In an interview with a Mexican news outlet on Televisa, Joaquin Munoz said Gabriel was at home doing well and that he faked his own death.

Munoz, who claimed to be Gabriel's former manager, said the legendary singer was planning to come back into the spotlight sometime in December and he last saw him in July.

Gabriel, 66, reportedly died of a heart attack in 2016 and a death certificate, obtained by TMZ, confirms the cause of death.

Aguilera told TMZ that Munoz's story is fabricated and he was only spreading the rumor to draw publicity for his new book. Gabriel's son also said Munoz was just a friend and never managed his father.

An attorney for the family told TMZ they are considering legal action against Munoz.

