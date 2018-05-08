'I'd kill her then go to jail,' man charged with murder texted days before fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of incriminating text messages led authorities to arrest a 44-year-old man and charge him with murder.

David Richard Ramos is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Lupita Jessica Salazar to death on April 18.

Authorities were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Fenfield Street for an assault in progress and found Salazar unresponsive with a stab wound to her neck.

An affidavit said a trail of blood led to a woodshed in Salazar's parents' backyard.

Investigators said Ramos told them he had been sleeping in the shed when he heard Salazar screaming while holding onto a fence that surrounded the property. Ramos said that no one else was in the shed or in the backyard at the time of the stabbing except himself and Salazar and that he yelled for help and for someone to call 911.

Authorities said they found a knife belonging to Ramos at the scene and a doctor from the medical eaminer's office ruled that Ramos died from a stab wound to the neck.

The day after the fatal stabbing, a friend of Ramos' ex-wife shared a pair of text messages with authorities that Ramos allegedly sent three days before the stabbing.

According to the affidavit, Ramos texted his ex-wife's friend saying "If I got mad enough id (sic) kill her then go to jail," and "Sound crazy it makes me hurt (Salazar) n (sic) it was working till I had to stop myself cuz (sic) I had a knife to her neck."

Ramos is charged with murdering Salazar.

