Officials reveal identity of pilot killed in accident at Laughlin Air Force Base

DEL RIO, Texas - The identities of the person killed and person injured in a T-38 Talon accident at Laughlin Air Force Base on Tuesday have been revealed.

Capt. John F. Graziano, 28, a native of Elkridge, Maryland who was an instructor pilot with the 87th Flying Training Squadron, was the pilot killed, according to authorities.

Capt. Mark S. Palyok, an instructor pilot, was injured and transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center. He was treated for injuries and released on Wednesday.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, authorities said.

