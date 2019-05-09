Igloo recalls some coolers due to entrapment, suffocation hazards

Igloo is recalling a line of coolers because the latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside the airtight container. There is a risk of someone becoming entrapped and suffocating inside the cooler.

The recall affects the Marine Elite line of coolers with stainless-steel latches. The coolers were made for use in marine environments.

Recalled cooler models:

Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart

Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Legend 94 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Glide 110 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Contour 150 quart

There has been one report of a child becoming entrapped in the cooler. The child was quickly freed by an adult and was uninjured.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission urges anyone who owns one of the coolers to immediately put it out of the reach of children.

Consumers should contact Igloo for instructions on removing and disposing of the old latch and installing a free replacement latch.

By phone: 866-509-3503 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday

Online: www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom left of the webpage

