The 'B' in IHOB stands for ... wait for it ... BURGERS!

IHOP has announced what the "B" stands for in its much-pondered name change. It's burgers.

Last week, the company announced it was changing the "P" in IHOP to a "B."

IHOP was an acronym for International House of Pancakes. The company asked people to guess what the "B" could stand for. Most people thought it would be "breakfast" or "brunch." Seems logical, right? Nope. The "B" is for burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Before you flip your pancakes over the change, there are a couple things to keep in mind. Company officials say they will always serve pancakes. And, it's very likely the name change is a temporary publicity stunt to drum up business.

Here's what people on Twitter are saying about the burger announcement:

B- bankruptcy — A N G E L O (@TheAngeloDuran) June 11, 2018

i dont even live in a country with IHOP and I am pissed — Ramos (@FaZeRamos) June 11, 2018

