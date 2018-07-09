IHOP's identity crisis is over and you can get 60 cent pancakes out of it

SAN ANTONIO - IHOP's identity crisis is over and to celebrate 60 years of business under the IHOP name, they're is selling short stacks for 60 cents.

IHOP is giving away its iconic short stacks for a few cents on July 17. The giveaway is in celebration of its 60th birthday.

When the restaurant chain announced 60 cent short stacks, they also fessed up to faking their IHOb name change.

FIND AN IHOP NEAR YOU

"We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)," promotional materials posted to IHOP's social media accounts said.

IHOP announced its fake name change last month, stating it would begin branding itself as IHOb, for the International House of Burgers.

That, however was a marketing ploy that many fell for.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.