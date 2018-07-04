Illegal immigrant tried to 'do it the right way.' Now, he's being extorted by Salvadoran gangs.

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas woman said she regrets encouraging her husband to obtain United States residency through the proper legal channels after their efforts to "do it the right way" failed.

Eva Aquino said her husband of 10 years was barred from entering the United States until 2027 after he voluntarily left the country to attend his immigration hearing at the U.S. embassy in El Salvador.

Her husband arrived in the United States illegally nearly 20 years ago.

“We were scared, but we were hopeful because we were doing it the right way,” she said.

But things didn't go as planned when her husband was barred from re-entering the country.

“Oh my God, it was devastating,” she recalled. “I was coming home empty handed. My husband had to stay and I had to tell my kids their dad had to stay in his country.”

The couple spent roughly $10,000 in the process of filing for residency, only to be denied.

Aquino returned to Texas and left her U.S.-born children in El Salvador while she worked to get money to support them and continue the process of getting her husband back to the United States.

Aquino said things have become more difficult for her family because Salvadoran gang members are now extorting her husband because they know he has family in the United States.

“He has to pay $150 a week so they won't bother him,” she said.

Her husband has a job, but his two-week paycheck only covers part of that payment.

Aquino's family lives in Lourdes Colon, La Libertad -- one of the most dangerous areas for crime, according to the U.S. Overseas Security Advisory Council.

Efforts to file a complaint with the country’s police fell on deaf ears, she said.

Aquino's new attorney, Vanessa Alonso, said there are many families who are ill-advised by attorneys, or who have few options due to U.S. policies.

“There are a lot of people going back to their country to do it the right way and it's still not possible for them,” Alonso said. “There’s lots of people in 18-to-20-year lines waiting to do it the right way.”

Their only possible option is for her client’s husband to return to the U.S. border to beg for asylum.

“People from other countries come here, bring their kids and ask for asylum. They want a better future,” Aquino said. “But my kids are U.S. citizens. They have to leave their country to be with their deported parent.”

Aquino said her family now regrets their efforts to gain residency.

“I would have kept him here illegally,” Aquino said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.