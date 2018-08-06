‘I'm an idiot': Man arrested after breaking into local sno-cone shop, business

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 33-year-old man who detectives said broke into two Southside businesses because he was upset.

Mario Martinez is being charged with two state felonies of burglary of a building.

According to an arrest affidavit, San Antonio Police Department officers were dispatched July 12 to San Antonio Staffing, located in the 1200 block of Southwest Military Drive.

When officers entered the building, they found the business had been damaged but did not find anyone inside. They also found a hole in the wall that led to a sno-cone business next door, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, officers were unable to locate the owner of the sno-cone business and could not check the area with the limited access.

SAPD detectives were later provided surveillance footage that shows Martinez walking throughout San Antonio Staffing and seen hitting the surveillance camera with a hammer, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Martinez also destroyed the business’ computer and security system.

On Tuesday, SAPD arrested Martinez, who admitted to breaking into both businesses after detectives showed him photos taken from the surveillance footage, according to the affidavit.

When asked why he did it, Martinez told detectives that he had no reason other than he was upset and said, “I am an idiot. I am f------ up, bro,” according to the affidavit.

Martinez said he broke into San Antonio Staffing using a key that was inside a lock box on the outside wall of the business.

