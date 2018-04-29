'I'm going to kill you': Hammer-wielding woman threatened to kill her brother, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old woman accused of threatening to kill her brother with a hammer has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, Maricela Flores arrived at her brother's house wielding a hammer and hit his bedroom door knob with it numerous times, until the doorknob broke.

She then reportedly held the hammer up and said, "I'm going to kill you."

Flores' brother and another person were able to wrestle the hammer away from her.

Flores' brother suffered scratches on his face and neck. He reportedly owed Flores money.

