Police: 'I'm gonna cut your ******* head off,' knife-wielding man said to co-workers

SAN ANTONIO - A man who police say charged at his co-workers with a kitchen knife was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, Samuel James Montalbo, 21, was working at a restaurant at 8522 Fredricksburg Road on Friday when he threw dishes on the ground in a fit of rage. Witnesses told police he began cursing and yelling about something in the bar area of the restaurant.

The affidavit states his co-workers attempted to calm him down, but Montalbo turned his rage toward his co-workers. The employees restrained Montalbo until a manager intervened and told Montalbo to leave, the affidavit says,

The employees let Montalbo go and that's when he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to stab an employee in the chest, the affidavit says. Another co-worker threw himself in front of the employee Montalbo allegedly tried to stab and suffered a cut to his chest, according to the affidavit.

The victims told police Montalbo told them, "I'm going to cut your ******* head off" while attacking them.

The manager was able to get Montalbo to stop attacking his co-workers and he ran from the scene, according to court documents.

Montalbo was employed by the restaurant as a dish washer for "several weeks," the affidavit said.

