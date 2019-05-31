'I'm not done yet': Suspect allegedly sets fire to same apartment twice in one day

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of setting another man's apartment on fire twice on May 20 and then threatened to burn the victim's mom's Jeep, according to an arrest affidavit.

A victim accused Xavier Dante Doxie, 24, of running with matches and a towel through the backyard of an apartment complex in the 4000 block in Pecan Grove Boulevard.

The same towel was lit on fire and thrown into the victim's apartment balcony, the affidavit said. The victim was able to extinguish the balcony fire.

Later, the same day, at the same apartment, the victim and a witness heard a noise in the kitchen then found a kitchen drawer on fire, the affidavit said.

The drawer had burning material, which caused the drawer to catch fire. The victim put out the fire with sink water, and a witness chased after Doxie.

The chase led Doxie to punch the victim close-handed multiple times.

On May 30, Doxie told the victims, "I'm not done yet. I'm going burn your mom's Jeep."

Doxie was later arrested for criminal trespass.

