‘I'm white, I'm hot': Woman harasses two black women at apartment complex in viral video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Susan Westwood has been identified as the woman seen in a viral video harassing two African-American women at an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Westwood can be heard on video yelling at the two women saying things like, “I’m white and I’m hot.”

She questions the women, asking them repeatedly where they live, insinuating that the area is too expensive for them to afford.

The woman recording Westwood can be heard saying “please leave us alone” and politely asking her to leave several times.

Westwood appears intoxicated in the video and asks the women how much they pay in rent.

She starts in again with another rant about being beautiful and white and brags about making $125,000 a year.

Westwood yells “I’m white,” into the camera several times and continues her racial verbal assault yelling at the women to “get out of here.”

The incident, which occurred Oct. 19, led to Westwood's termination from Spectrum, according to FOX46.

Spectrum released a statement saying, ”The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter's code of conduct and clearly disregards the company's commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior.”

Westwood is also facing charges of assault and communicating threats.

**WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE**

