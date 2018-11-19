Images released in shooting outside Texas Roadhouse restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the man responsible for a shooting outside at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on the city's West Side.

The shooting occurred Feb. 18 at the restaurant located in the 2800 block of Cinema Ridge.

Authorities said they reviewed security video and new photos released show a man exit a car and walk around the backside of the building before firing at people waiting outside.

Police said the man then ran away from the scene. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Malibu or possibly a Chevy Impala.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

