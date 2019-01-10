Immigration cases put on hold due to government shutdown

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas - Immigration cases are being put on hold due to the government shutdown. It's just one of many things that are at a standstill as President Donald Trump and Congress remain at odds over funding for a border wall.

An immigration attorney in the Rio Grande Valley said the shutdown has affected their federal court hearings, due to the fact that there are no judges to hear the cases.

"We had a hearing today, we had one yesterday that were scheduled that, of course, we didn't show up in court, because there are no judges to hear those types of case," Carlos Garcia said.

Justice is being placed on hold until the government shutdown ends.

Garcia said this will have long-term effects.

"The backlog of immigration court is just becoming that much larger, so instead of your case being heard faster, it's now going to be delayed, sometimes, for a couple of years," Garcia said.

After watching Trump address the nation last night, Garcia said he didn't hear anything new from Trump.

"Over the years, thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country, and thousands more lives will be lost if we don't act right now," Trump said.

"What he was saying is the same rhetoric that he's been using, which demonizes people and areas along the border," Garcia said.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to reporters from the White House on Wednesday, reminding everyone that Trump will not sign a spending bill unless it includes funding for a wall or barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Garcia said the leaders need to come to an agreement, because the communities are suffering.

