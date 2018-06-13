Feds release new info, ID man arrested in connection with SA human smuggling case

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with Homeland Securities Investigations released new information on Wednesday following a possible human smuggling case where 54 people were found inside a tractor-trailer Tuesday night on San Antonio's North Side.

The group was found inside a tractor-trailer in the 8400 block of Laurelcrest Place near Loop 410 and Broadway.

More Headlines

Shane M. Folden, HSI Special Agent in Charge, said the group of immigrants consisted of men, women and minors. Folden said they were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Brazil.

Folden also identified a person arrested in connection with the case as 36-year-old Gerardo Javier Carreon of Laredo. Carreon was expected to be charged with federal human smuggling violations, Folden said.

According to Folden, all the immigrants were provided medical assistance at the scene.

Five were transported to the hospital, and all but one had been released as of Wednesday.

Folden credited the San Antonio fire and police departments for their assistance in the case.

According to Folden, the immigrants were still in the process of being identified and interviewed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.