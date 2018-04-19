Impress your friends: 4 strange facts about garlic, including 1 you'd never expect

Did you know? Thursday is National Garlic Day: a "holiday" that should be celebrated by all, considering how valuable the stuff really is -- (well, to everyone except vampires, that is).

So, what do we know about garlic? Other than it being the kryptonite to those vampires? A lot, actually. Whether it’s for consumption, medicinal or other uses, garlic definitely deserves its own day of recognition.

Repairs

Next time you are in a junkyard and see demolished cars, think of garlic as one remedy to help make them new again.

Garlic is a natural adhesive that can be used as glue or repair material for glass. Heck, maybe garlic can surface as more of a common cure to auto shops for cracked windshields.



Pest control

Let all the vampire jokes commence now.

But in a more real-world sense, garlic can be used to drive away those annoying mosquitos since they also are afraid of garlic.

As for the best way to drive away mosquitos, the experts recommend leaving clovers anywhere you fear the pesky guys might be gathering -- or just rubbing some garlic on your skin, if that doesn't sound too strange.

Medicinal purposes

Believe it or not, garlic can serve as great medicine for a variety of health problems of its antibacterial properties.

Garlic can be used to treat acne, cold sores, athlete’s foot and can even help treat coughs and colds. It also helps regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Health benefits

Do you realize how much garlic improves everyday health? It is filled with vitamins and antioxidants.

Consuming it can help your heart and liver, prevent cancer, fight against bacteria and be an essential source of iron to boost your metabolism.

Flavors foods

There’s a reason why garlic bread is so popular as a side to Italian dishes: because well, it’s GARLIC bread and not another type of bread.

Garlic also brings out the best in baked potatoes, chicken, stir fries, soups and countless other foods.

All images courtesy of Getty Images

Graham Media Group 2018