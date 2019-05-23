Improvements coming to busy road in front of Brandeis High School

SAN ANTONIO - Improvements are coming to a busy road in front of a high school on the Northwest Side.

Concerns about traffic on Kyle Seal Parkway and students at Brandeis High School were brought up in September. One student was even hit by a car in the area.

Now a traffic signal is being installed near the high school.

The changes come after the Transportation and Capital Improvements division said the intersection was studied during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup times.

The city of San Antonio had set aside $300,000 in this year’s budget for a traffic light.

The signal is set to be done before the end of the school year. Crews are still waiting for CPS Energy to provide power to the traffic light.

