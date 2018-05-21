IN COURT: Woman who claims she killed her boyfriend accidentally once threatened his ex

SAN ANTONIO - A woman on trial for allegedly murdering her boyfriend once threatened a former girlfriend of his, the victim's ex-girlfriend testified in court on Monday.

According to Jessica Santiago, 30, the relationship between her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Matthew Perez, 30, and Jamie Lynn McCord, 30, was rife with jealousy and fear.

McCord told police that Perez was shot accidently as the two examined her pistol.

Santiago testified about a telephone conversation she overheard between Perez and McCord. She said in that call, McCord indicated that she wanted to fight with her.

“Her words were, ‘If she comes over here, it’s self-defense if I pull my gun out,'“ Santiago testified.

She said that she communicated frequently with Perez following their break-up.

She said that he wanted to reconcile but that she refused because she said he was using drugs.

“It was after he’d broken up with me that he started going south,” she testified.

She said that Perez told her that he feared McCord, in his words, “because she has a gun and is crazy.”

Santiago said, “I didn’t know her. I only spoke with her over the phone and she didn’t seem crazy to me.”

On cross examination, Santiago was asked whether Perez was abusive during their relationship.

“Yes, both emotionally and physically,” she replied.

If she is convicted, McCord is facing a life sentence.

The trial will continue on Tuesday in Judge Lorina Rummel’s 144th District Court.

