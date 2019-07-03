Independence Day schedule of city services

SAN ANTONIO - City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, to observe Independence Day.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
To report illegal fireworks in the city limits, residents may call the Fireworks Hotline at 210-207-0202.
Other city services will operate as follows:
Open:
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
- Animal care officers will be on duty
- San Antonio Botanical Garden
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- Bitters Complex (Brush Recycling), 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd.
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Food Inspectors, Vector Control and Air Quality Technicians on duty
- Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin senior centers
- Spanish Governor's Palace
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby, & Culebra)
- Limited Fitness in the Park and Cultural Classes will be offered- see November schedule for details
- Pre-K 4 SA centers and corporate office
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
Closed:
- Alamodome Box Office and Administrative Offices
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Office of EastPoint
- All Metro Health clinics
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
- Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
- Senior Comprehensive Centers, with the exception of those listed above
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- City of San Antonio Community Service Centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- SAPD's Administration and Records Section
- Parks & Recreation Community Centers
- Parks & Recreation Adult and Senior Centers
- Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center
- McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro
- San Antonio Natatorium, 1430 W. Cesar Chavez
- La Villita Administrative Offices
- Market Square Administrative Offices
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Willie C. Velasquez Emergency Services Center
- Brush collection
- SAFD Administrative Offices
