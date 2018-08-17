Indoor go-carts are latest addition to Loop 1604, I-10 entertainment hub

SAN ANTONIO - The raceway at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games isn't open yet, but the road that leads to it is well-paved.

The go-kart location will also feature laser tag, a ropes course and arcade games when it opens Oct. 3. Set next to Topgolf and iFly in the Rim area, and across the highway from Fiesta Texas, it's in a good spot.

"This is considered an entertainment area as is," said Mike Corbell, the director of operations at Andretti.

Aside from the germane neighboring businesses, the building's location near the interchange of I-10 and Loop 1604 means it's also practically its own billboard.

"You're probably not going to pick a place in San Antonio with more traffic come by it on a daily basis," Corbell said.

Some of that traffic could be coming anyway. Aside from the big draws visible from the highway, the Rim also contains a live music spot, a movie theater and a bowling alley.

"I think there's a reason the Mario Andretti group chose that location," said Chris Oviatt, the general manager of the the Rim Shopping Center. "They're co-locating where the rest of the entertainment is because they know the shopper is predisposed to this area of town to come and be entertained."

Oviatt said the area has become what he calls a "live-work-play environment."

"It's a critical mass being developed here of entertainment options," Oviatt said. "So we are certainly seeing draw from farther and farther away because you can come to one place and have so many different options for entertainment, dining and living, actually."

And he doesn't think Andretti will be the final addition.

"I know there will be more entertainment because, obviously, what's here has been so very successful," Oviatt said.

