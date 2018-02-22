Information sought by police in July 2016 murder

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred July 28, 2016 around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1530 block of Northwest Crossroads.

According to police, officers arrived to find 20-year-old Isaac Orosco shot in the stomach. Orosco was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Orosco was getting out of a vehicle that had just parked in front of the apartment when the driver of a black sport utility vehicle pulled alongside and fired two gunshots.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

