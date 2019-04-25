Information sought in 2011 slaying of man in club parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a 2011 murder.

Jose Zamora, 20, was killed Sept. 18, 2011 around 2:20 a.m. in the parking lot of Mink Ultra Lounge in the 900 block of East Bitters Road.

According to police, Zamora and a friend were leaving the club when they were fired upon by someone in the parking lot after an argument over a woman.

Zamora was taken by friends to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital and transferred to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe several witnesses have not come forward with information. Those people may know the identity of the two men responsible, as well as the getaway vehicle used.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

